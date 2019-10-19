‘Are you OK?’ Meghan’s devastating answer

MEGHAN Markle has given a surprisingly candid response when asked how she's coping with the intense tabloid and public scrutiny on her.

In a clip released ahead of the premiere of the new documentary Harry And Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan is shown speaking to journalist Tom Bradby about negative public attention she's received during her pregnancy and the first few months with she and Prince Harry's son Archie, who was born this May.

"Harry is obviously very concerned about protecting you from what he felt his mother went through. It's obviously an issue one has to tiptoe into very gently … I don't know what the impact on your mental and physical health (is), all the pressure you feel?" asks Bradby.

Meghan pauses for a moment, smiling as she considers her words.

"I would say … any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," she tells Bradby.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed. It's um... yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

"And the answer is - would it be fair to say 'Not really OK'? It's really been a struggle?" Bradby asks.

"Yes," Meghan responds quietly.

Fans on social media have commended Meghan for her honesty - some saying the clip makes for "devastating" viewing, and the supportive hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan even trending on Twitter:

This is devastating to watch. The relentless media scrutiny Meghan Markle is placed under simply for existing as a woman with Black heritage. https://t.co/aMDS1syR3W — 🎃 Spectre Outrider 🎃 (@ClaireShrugged) October 18, 2019

That’s why this clip from Meghan Markle, is really nice to see.

pic.twitter.com/VygiGiBDxc — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 18, 2019

Thank you Meghan Markle, for every new mum, for every woman who is expected to always be ok..



For every woman who has has answered ‘fine’ when asked how they are. For every woman who hasn’t been fine and who hasn’t felt they could tell anyone.



Thank you. #WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/hUwaeo6680 — Kate Jarman (@KateBurkeNHS) October 18, 2019

After watching the clip of Meghan Markle, I am ready to hop on a broomstick and FLY over the pond to spank everybody involved in her suffering and then fly her back to Canada to raise her baby in peace. #WeLoveYouMeghan — Sarah Bessey (@sarahbessey) October 18, 2019

We must protect Meghan Markle at all cost. We got your back and #WeLoveYouMeghan pic.twitter.com/2cG9uRTsE3 — Ammi (@ammi95) October 18, 2019

Except, of course, for professional Meghan Markle troll Katie Hopkins, last seen espousing her dim views of the Duchess on 60 Minutes a few weeks back:

She was LITERALLY just pretending to listen to African women who have nothing, rape survivors & children with HIV



But you know - being Meghan... “it’s a lot” pic.twitter.com/NEzw1ehrJM — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 18, 2019

Premiering in Australia on Monday, 21 October at 11am on Ten, Harry And Meghan: An African Journey is a fly-on-the-wall look at the private lives of the royal couple.

Filmed across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana, The Duke and Duchess speak exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Prince Harry reveals that he still feels the "festering wounds" left by his mother's death and that he is constantly reminded of her during royal tours.

Following Prince Harry as he continued his mother's work, Brady asked him if her death was still painful.

He asked: "Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?"

Revealing the emotional impact of Princess Diana's death, even more than two decades later, Prince Harry said: "I think probably a wound that festers.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.

"Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her.

"But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."