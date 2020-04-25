ARE YOU OPEN FOR BUSINESS? Council launch page on website

“Open for Business” Jobs Board where businesses looking for staff can advertise for free, and people looking for work can showcase their talents. Picture: Contributed

“Open for Business” Jobs Board where businesses looking for staff can advertise for free, and people looking for work can showcase their talents. Picture: Contributed

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's economic development team has launched an "Open For Business" page on the Council website.

"Our aim is to help promote businesses which have been able to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"The project adds to our partnership with the Fraser Coast Chronicle to start the Fraser Coast Jobs Board where businesses looking for staff can advertise for free, and people looking for work can showcase their talents.

"There has never been a more important time for Fraser Coast residents to shop locally; to support businesses which are still operating.

"We can all help keep our local businesses going; help keep jobs on the Fraser Coast and importantly make sure we retain skilled and talented workers in the region," Cr Seymour said.

Businesses who want to appear on the page can go to the Council website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus-support-businesses and fill in the registration form.

There is no cost to register.

"Life will get back to normal, and we have to be ready for when it does," Cr Seymour said.

"The more businesses we can save, the greater the potential there is for them to gear up quickly to get back to normal and provide jobs and economic stability.

"A thriving, vibrant community will also ensure that the regional focus remains on the Fraser Coast," the Mayor said.