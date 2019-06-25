Menu
Centrelink Bundaberg, where the offence took place.
Crime

'Are you rooting my man?': Valentine's Day Centrelink slap

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG woman was slapped with a fine after assaulting a woman in February.

Julieanne Buttenshaw pleaded guilty to one count of common assault after slapping another woman across the face at Centrelink at 9.30am on February 14, Valentine's Day.

The court heard before Buttenshaw slapped the victim she said "are you rooting my man?".

Buttenshaw told police in her interview in March that the cause for the assault was because she was upset the victim was sleeping with her ex-partner.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Buttenshaw's previous history and guilty plea, and fined her $500.

