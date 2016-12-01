Are you thinking of getting a pet for Christmas?

Chalky is one of the many dogs available to be taken home for Christmas from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

A RANGE of dogs and cats are currently available for adoption from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

All of them would love to find a new home just in time Christmas.

Pets may seem like the perfect festive present, but there are points to consider before taking on the responsibility as it is a commitment of about 15 years.

And if they are a present for a child, think about whether the cute animals would soon become a parent's responsibility.

Here are six things to consider before adopting a pet:

- Am I prepared to care for a pet for its whole life?

- Can I afford a pet?

- Do I understand how to care for a pet?

- Do I have time to care for a pet?

- Do I live in suitable accommodation with adequate space for a pet?

- Will a pet fit into my lifestyle and priorities?

Take an online quiz to see whether you are ready for a pet here.

If you decide you really are ready for a pet, the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre is open Monday-Friday, 10am-1pm.

The centre is located at Cicada Lane, Urangan.