Are young people losing hope of ever finding a job?

UNDER the Palaszczuk Labor Government, we've already seen an avalanche of lost jobs among young people.

Now, many young Queenslanders are losing hope of ever finding work.

The latest ABS regional labour force data shows that across Queensland, 10,000 youth jobs were lost over the last year.

In the same period, 12,390 young people gave up looking for work.

Labor's jobs crisis has hit especially hard in Wide Bay, where 800 young people lost their jobs in the last year, with a total of 900 youth jobs lost since the last state election.

Youth unemployment in Wide Bay has now reached a staggering 23.5 per cent, which is up 2.5 per cent in the past 12 months under Labor and the second worst rate in Queensland.

Clearly, Labor's so-called "jobs budget" is nothing more than a con job from a government that is anti-investment and anti-business.

In fact, jobs for regional Queenslanders are so far off the radar of this do-nothing Labor Government that Annastacia Palaszczuk has slashed infrastructure spending by billions and dumped the LNP's highly-successful $500 million Royalties for Regions program.

In sharp contrast to Labor's inaction, we'll reinstate Royalties for Regions and roll out a $100 million, four-point plan to help put young Queenslanders into work.

Our Get Queensland Working program includes a $5,000 Queensland Apprenticeship incentive for small business, $500 Tools for Tradies vouchers, a $4,000 Job Start Incentive and discounts on Work Cover premiums for small business.

Only an LNP Government will create jobs across Queensland, deliver the vital infrastructure projects the Wide Bay region needs and Build a Better Queensland.

- JARROD BLEIJIE - LNP Shadow Minister for Employment