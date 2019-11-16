Armed Hervey Bay hold up ends in highway crash

A man and a woman in their 20s have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car while fleeing police. Picture: Channel Seven

A man and a woman in their 20s have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car while fleeing police. Picture: Channel Seven

A CARJACKING outside Hervey Bay’s premiere family precinct yesterday morning ended in a dramatic highway arrest.

The Chronicle understands a man dumped his white ute with dog cages still on the back outside Wetside Water Park before stealing a white Toyota Corolla at gunpoint and leading police on a car chase.

Police apprehended a man and woman at gunpoint after they led emergency services on a car chase from Hervey Bay. The alleged stolen car ended up on its roof and the occupants were taken into custody. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The man and a passenger were apprehended by police on the Bruce Highway about 12.30pm on the Sunshine Coast.

Officers swooped on the suspect after the car collided with another vehicle and flipped at Beerwah.

Police said in a statement that the man drove the car from Hervey Bay to ­Maryborough and on to the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd and Tin Can Bay Rd to ­Gympie.

He then allegedly continued to travel south on the Bruce Highway.

Just after noon, police began following the car at Forest Glen along the highway just after Maroochydore Rd.

The car was seen swerving in and out of traffic and sideswiped another car before rolling south of Roys Rd at Beerwah about 12.15pm.

During the arrest, which was broadcast live from news helicopters, police with semi-automatic weapons were seen pointing their guns into the flipped Corolla before they forced the driver and passenger from the wreckage.

Police dragged the barefoot man from the driver’s seat.

The man was put in the back of a police paddy wagon and taken by police to Sunshine Coast University ­Hospital.

Police with alleged suspects’ utility in Wetside Water Park car park. Picture: Alistair Brightman

Police also took the woman, who was also in her 20s and believed to have been the passenger in the alleged stolen car, to hospital for treatment.

Another woman, aged in her 40s, was injured when the car crashed into her ­Hyundai HRV.

Queensland Ambulance Service acting operations supervisor for the Sunshine Coast, Shaun Bright, said the woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Chronicle understands a dog seen on the highway was inside the alleged stolen car when it flipped.

Witnesses yesterday ­described the incident as unfolding before their eyes in a matter of seconds.

A spokesman for Bean Beat cafe said police officers had been ordering coffees when a woman came to them and ­reported the carjacking.

Michael Wellings was holidaying with family at the ­Pialba Caravan Park.

“I was playing with my daughter in the caravan playground when I saw a small white car driving through the park at great speed,” Mr Wellings said.

“He was easily doing ­

80km/h. Hit the kerb and the speed was increasing into ­oncoming traffic.”

Pialba Caravan Park manager Jess Mackie was working at the front desk of the caravan park office when she said she looked up to watch the stolen vehicle driven through the park.

“He drove onto the bike path and then on to the road,” she said.

“It is lucky that he didn’t kill anyone.”

No charges had been laid last night.