A man was held at knifepoint at a Maryborough business.
Crime

ARMED HOLD-UP: Coast supermarket worker injured

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A SHOP attendant has been injured during an armed robbery in Maryborough.

Police have released vision of a robbery of the incident at FoodWorks in Boys Avenue.

At 6.15pm on Thursday a man entered the shop and threatened a male staff member with a knife.

The man attacked the attendant who sustained a minor injury to his arm.

A man was held at knifepoint at a Maryborough business. Contributed

He took the till and fled the store.

The man is described as slim build, with brown eyes wearing black clothing.

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

