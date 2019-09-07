Menu
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
Crime

Armed hold-up in the bayside

7th Sep 2019 3:19 PM
POLICE are hunting for an armed man who held up a service station in Brisbane's bayside on Friday night.

At around 8.30pm a man armed with a knife entered the Wynnum West business at the intersection of Wynnum Rd and Plaza St.

He demanded money from a staff member, who complied and the man then fled on foot.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and of a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

    EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    Maryborough's train-manufacturing workforce could be on track to secure one of the State Government's most high-profile contracts

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    A strong wind warning is currently in place

    BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

    The ban will now be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday night.