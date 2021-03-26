Menu
News

ARMED HOLD-UP: Police want to speak to this man

Carlie Walker
26th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
POLICE are searching for a man wanted for questioning over an attempted armed robbery at Pialba earlier this month.

Investigations since the March 7 hold-up have allegedly identified the man pictured as a person of interest.

About 1.40am on that date a man attended a business on Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba, allegedly armed with a kitchen knife.

Police will allege the man threatened the shop attendant and demanded money.

The attendant retreated to the office and the man left without obtaining any property or money.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100440113.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

