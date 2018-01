The man allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay was arrested by police on Monday morning.

WIN News Wide Bay

A 27-YEAR-old man is in custody after reportedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay police received reports of a man with a gun in Torquay about 9am.

Police believe the man was using a taxi service to travel.

Two hours later, the Brisbane man was captured outside Sunshine Coast University's Hervey Bay campus.

