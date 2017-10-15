23°
Armed man makes demands for cash

A MAN armed with a knife has entered a Hervey Bay store and made demands for cash.

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of the convenience store on Doolong Street.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 1.10pm.

A man armed with a knife entered the store before making demands for cash.

The male shop attendant refused and the man fled from the store empty handed.

No-one was injured during the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

