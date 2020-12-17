Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Armed man shot dead by police on Logan Mwy

by Shiloh Payne and Thomas Chamberlin
17th Dec 2020 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An armed man has been shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway this morning.

Police officers were responding to reports of a traffic hazard at Drewvale at 6.15am when they were confronted by an armed man, who was by himself and on foot.

A man has been shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
A man has been shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

It's understood police were talking with the man when he lunged at officers.

Police almost immediately performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have warned of extensive delays for motorists travelling to Brisbane.

The Logan Motorway eastbound is closed. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The Logan Motorway eastbound is closed. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale following the incident.

Traffic is being diverted on to Beaudesert Rd, which is heavily congested as a result.

Police have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as they remain on scene at the incident.

More Stories

crime editors picks logan motorway police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strangers pay off presents mum picked before tragic crash

        Premium Content Strangers pay off presents mum picked before tragic crash

        News She died in a car accident months ago but presents put on layby before her death will still make it to her children

        COUNCIL RECAP: Highlights from last meeting of year

        COUNCIL RECAP: Highlights from last meeting of year

        Council News The last council meeting of the year is underway

        Council backs calls for floating pontoon at Coast village

        Premium Content Council backs calls for floating pontoon at Coast village

        Council News The matter was discussed at the council meeting

        RSL housing development gets green light

        Premium Content RSL housing development gets green light

        News It comes after changes were made to the original development plan