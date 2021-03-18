Armed mum takes on son’s alleged drug dealer at M’boro

Sheree Kay Lavell, 42, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm when she appeared before Maryborough District Court this week.

Concerned her son was using drugs, a Maryborough mum led a home invasion in which a 15- year-old boy was assaulted, a court has heard.

The court heard on May 14, 2017, Lavell went to a house to try to pick up her son, but he refused to go home.

She responded by arming herself with a wooden slat and bringing four other people to the property.

The court heard she wanted to scare the 15-year-old boy she thought was supplying drugs to her son.

One of the other people who accompanied her to the scene assaulted the boy, causing injuries to his face.

When police arrived at the scene, Lavell told them she would not have hit the boy with the slat, but she wanted him to think she would have.

The court heard the boy would have found the situation "quite intimidating and threatening", being surrounded by five people who had barged into his home.

Lavell had six children, the court was told, and had previously had issues with drug and alcohol abuse.

She had also had episodes of psychosis.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo said he understood Lavell was concerned about her son, but she should not have taken matters into her own hands.

He said while she did not assault the teenager herself, she was a party to the assault.

She had already spent 117 days in pre-sentence custody.

Lavell was sentenced to two years in prison and was immediately released on parole.

