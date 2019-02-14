Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
56-year-old Caloundra West Geoffrey MacNamara leaves Maroochydore Court House. He is accused of robbing two chemists by knife-point.
56-year-old Caloundra West Geoffrey MacNamara leaves Maroochydore Court House. He is accused of robbing two chemists by knife-point. Chloe Lyons
Crime

Man, 56, fronts court for knife-wielding chemist raids

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Feb 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 56-YEAR-OLD man accused of robbing two chemists by knife-point has made a brief appearance in court for the first mention of his charges.

Caloundra West man Geoffrey MacNamara was arrested on February 1 after information was supplied to Crime Stoppers by a member of the public.

Police will allege Mr MacNamara entered a pharmacy on Mill Street, Nambour at 10.25am on January 9, produced a knife and demanded medication from staff.

It's further alleged he attended a Rawson Street, Caloundra chemist on January 4 at 9.30am and threatened a female staff member with a knife, again demanding medication.

In both instances, the staff complied with the requests.

Mr MacNamara appeared briefly in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning with solicitor Kristy Crabb for a mention of his case.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to April 15 for a committal mention.

armed robbery crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay