Robber armed with metal pole demands cash at Bay business

UPDATE: A CIB officer has confirmed a robber was armed with a metal pole during a break in at a Hervey Bay business on Thursday night.

Police said between 7pm and 8pm an armed robber confronted one of the staff members at the business.

The robber demanded a sum of cash and took off with the money after staff handed it over. The amount of cash is unknown at this stage. The CIB is investigating this morning.

EARLIER:

THERE was an armed robbery at a hair and beauty salon in Hervey Bay on Thursday night.

Police said between 7pm and 8pm an armed robber confronted one of the staff members at the business.

He yelled at staff and demanded money.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Branch and the dog squad were called to the salon soon after the robbery.

The robber took off with a sum of cash.

Police couldn't confirm the weapon the robber was armed with.

Anyone with information that may help investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.