Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
News

ARMED ROBBERY: Gun threat at M'boro service station

21st Jan 2019 8:55 AM
POLICE are investigating an armed robbery at a Maryborough service station.

This is after a man walked in to the Metro Service Station on the Cnr of Ferry and Albert Streets about 5.18am Saturday and told the cashier he had a gun.

A police spokesman said a "small, undisclosed quantity of cash was handed over by the compliant console operator".

He said the male offender was locked in the service station during the incident but smashed his way out with a tyre iron or similar implement.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and continuing their search for the offender.

Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink 131 444.  

More details to come.

