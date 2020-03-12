ARMED ROBBERY: Police respond to hold-up at M’boro
A MAN has been arrested following an alleged armed robbery at a store in Maryborough.
Queensland Police said multiple crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fort St and Alice St.
A spokeswoman said the man allegedly produced a weapon and demanded money from the shop attendant before grabbing at the till.
The incident happened at about 2.35pm.
“The man then ran to a car and fled down Fort St,” she said.
Initial reports are that the suspect sustained a cut to his arm.
The spokeswoman confirmed the injury but said it was still unclear what caused the gash.
Paramedics are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story.