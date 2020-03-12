Menu
General photographs of Queensland Police. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
ARMED ROBBERY: Police respond to hold-up at M’boro

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Mar 2020 3:14 PM
A MAN has been arrested following an alleged armed robbery at a store in Maryborough.

Queensland Police said multiple crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fort St and Alice St.

A spokeswoman said the man allegedly produced a weapon and demanded money from the shop attendant before grabbing at the till.

The incident happened at about 2.35pm.

“The man then ran to a car and fled down Fort St,” she said.

Initial reports are that the suspect sustained a cut to his arm.

The spokeswoman confirmed the injury but said it was still unclear what caused the gash.

Paramedics are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

