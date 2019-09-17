ARMED TEEN: Why Coast school was sent into lock down

School lockdown - Urangan State High School went in to lockdown on Monday.

A TEENAGER, allegedly armed with a knife and making threats, is believed to have been behind a major lock down at a Fraser Coast school this week.

The Chronicle can confirm students at Urangan State High School were secured in classrooms and told not to leave certain areas on Monday as police hunted the alleged offender.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with threatening violence and possession of knife in public and issued with a notice to appear in court.

It's understood the threats were allegedly directed at a teacher.

Both police and the education department were asked to confirm whether the same teenager had returned to the school before being arrested once again yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said a trespass report had been filed but there were no further details.

A Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed the school was put into lock down about 2.38pm Monday as a "precaution following a potential threat to student and staff safety".

"The Queensland Police Service was immediately notified and attended the school," she said

"The lock-down was lifted on police advice at approximately 2.46 pm and classes resumed as normal.

"Parents and carers were informed of the situation via SMS and an email to parents."

According to Hervey Bay grandmother Merle Groves, students were originally told the lock down was "just a drill".

Picking up her Year 7 granddaughter from the school yesterday she said this was because "some kids might panic".

She said families received text yesterday afternoon and then another afterwards to say "everything was under control"

"They are pretty good at the here at school with this type of situation," Ms Groves said

Kathryn Marshall, who has a grandson in Year 9 at the school said she was sitting in her car on Monday afternoon between 2.40pm-2.45pm when she said "about six police vehicles with sirens and lights on going down Garden Drive and Emerald Park Way at the end of the school".

She said her grandson had also believed it "was just a practice run"

The education spokeswoman said "guidance support is on offer for any in the school community who may require it. The school is liaising with police as required."