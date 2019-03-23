Armed to win

LAWN BOWLS: A promise to a dying mate led to Col Kingham representing two states in arm lawn bowls.

Arm lawn bowls is lawn bowls while using an artificial device to bowl.

Kingham, the secretary of the Bundaberg Fraser Coast Maroon Arm Bowlers Association, is preparing for the two-day open pairs tournament.

The tournament to be held at Hervey Bay and Urangan Bowls Clubs next weekend will host 32 teams competing for a $1000 first prize.

"We are full with no spots left,” Kingham said.

The event is the second selection trial for the Queensland Maroon Armed Bowls 2019 team.

The 15-person team will travel to represent Queensland at the National Titles to be held in Adelaide in August this year.

"This event is considered to be one of the biggest armed bowls tournament in Australia,” Kingham said.

"Armed bowls is the fastest growth area of lawn bowls.”

Kingham is thankful for the support the association has received from the community.

"We have received support from Councillor Darren Everard and the Riviera Resort which I am extremely grateful for,” Kingham said.

Cr Everard is a supporter of this event.

"It is great to help our community bring events to the region that encourage tourism and getting people active,” he said.

Kingham became an armed bowler reluctantly after promising his dying mate, Richard Shephard he would use his mechanical arm to bowl.

Kingham, a former shearer, has no feeling in three fingers of his right hand due to many years of repetitive work as a shearer.

As his bowling ability deteriorated due to his injury he declared to one and all at his former bowls club that he would give up bowling.

"If I ever have to use a bloody arm to bowl I will give it away,” Kingham said.

He was true to his word and gave up bowling.

That was until his dying mate told him that he was leaving his bowling arm to him in his will and he promised to use it.

"It took me about five days to get used to it,” Kingham said.

Since then he has been hooked, representing New South Wales in the first Australian Armed Bowls Championships in 2016 and Queensland in 2017 and last year.

"I hope I make this year's state team but there are a lot of good bowlers and they only take 15,” he said.

The two-day tournament commences at the Hervey Bay Bowls Club at 9am on Sunday, March 31.

The following day's play and presentation ceremony will be held at the Urangan Bowls Club.

"We want to showcase Hervey Bay to our visitors,” Kingham said.