Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV footage depicts three people breaking into IGA Hervey Bay Airport to steal packets of cigarettes.
CCTV footage depicts three people breaking into IGA Hervey Bay Airport to steal packets of cigarettes. Contributed
Crime

Armed trio steal $10,000 of cigarettes from grocer

Annie Perets
by
19th Sep 2018 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED with crowbars, three thieves broke into a Hervey Bay grocer filling whatever box they could find with cigarette packets.   

The ruthless trio fled the IGA near Hervey Bay Airport with about $10,000 worth of tobacco products on Wednesday morning.   

This is the second time the family-owned supermarket has been hit since Stephen Anderson took over the business about five months ago.

IGA Hervey Bay Airport owner Stephen Anderson was disappointed after the store was broken into in the early hours of September 19. About $10,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen.
IGA Hervey Bay Airport owner Stephen Anderson was disappointed after the store was broken into in the early hours of September 19. About $10,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen. Annie Perets

  "It's quite distressing," Mr Anderson said.

"A potential $10,000 hit to our business is a significant hit."  

Thankfully no staff were inside when the ransacking happened about 3am.  

When they did arrive shortly after, they found cabinets emptied, a door damaged, and a general mess inside.  

CCTV footage shows robbers jamming open the front door with crowbars.

Two of the culprits jump the counter while the third person finds boxes in the store in which to carry out the stolen goods.   

The whole event takes about four minutes to complete.  

"We are glad it was an out of hours event," Mr Anderson said.  

"It is unsettling. Regrettably it is the nature of small businesses and is something you have to deal with."  

CCTV footage of the incident has been collected by police, who are hunting the culprits.   

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.  

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    All aboard Fraser Coast's pirate buses

    premium_icon All aboard Fraser Coast's pirate buses

    News CAPTAIN Two Beards and First Mate Bitey the parrot bailed up Wide Bay Transit customers in good faith to raise money for a worthy cause yesterday.

    • 19th Sep 2018 5:48 PM
    First-time author pens rape culture

    First-time author pens rape culture

    Community Novel's taboo subject

    • 19th Sep 2018 4:55 PM
    BREAKING: Cold case murder leads spark search near M'boro

    BREAKING: Cold case murder leads spark search near M'boro

    Crime Police and SES volunteers are now walking through bushland.

    CRASH CHAOS: Driver allegedly tasered after fleeing scene

    CRASH CHAOS: Driver allegedly tasered after fleeing scene

    News Ute driver allegedly fled but was cornered by police and tasered.

    Local Partners