Armed trio steal $10,000 of cigarettes from grocer

CCTV footage depicts three people breaking into IGA Hervey Bay Airport to steal packets of cigarettes.

CCTV footage depicts three people breaking into IGA Hervey Bay Airport to steal packets of cigarettes. Contributed

ARMED with crowbars, three thieves broke into a Hervey Bay grocer filling whatever box they could find with cigarette packets.

The ruthless trio fled the IGA near Hervey Bay Airport with about $10,000 worth of tobacco products on Wednesday morning.

This is the second time the family-owned supermarket has been hit since Stephen Anderson took over the business about five months ago.

IGA Hervey Bay Airport owner Stephen Anderson was disappointed after the store was broken into in the early hours of September 19. About $10,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen. Annie Perets

"It's quite distressing," Mr Anderson said.

"A potential $10,000 hit to our business is a significant hit."

Thankfully no staff were inside when the ransacking happened about 3am.

When they did arrive shortly after, they found cabinets emptied, a door damaged, and a general mess inside.

CCTV footage shows robbers jamming open the front door with crowbars.

Two of the culprits jump the counter while the third person finds boxes in the store in which to carry out the stolen goods.

The whole event takes about four minutes to complete.

"We are glad it was an out of hours event," Mr Anderson said.

"It is unsettling. Regrettably it is the nature of small businesses and is something you have to deal with."

CCTV footage of the incident has been collected by police, who are hunting the culprits.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.