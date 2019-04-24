Army recruit dies during training

Liam Wolf was training on Good Friday when he was rushed to hospital and died there on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

AN 18-year-old man has died in hospital after he was involved in an incident at an army recruit training centre in the NSW Riverina.

Liam Wolf was flown to a Sydney hospital for specialist treatment after he was injured on Good Friday during basic training at the Kapooka training camp, the Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The teenager died on Tuesday, with the Australian Defence Force working with NSW Police and the national workers' compensation insurer Comcare to investigate the incident.

Mates have paid tribute to the 18-year-old on social media. Picture: Facebook

The Daily Telegraph reports the teenager may have slipped and fallen while climbing a ladder inside a tunnel.

The ADF offered its condolences to Mr Wolf's family and friends and noted the "commendable" actions of the army members and health staff involved in giving him immediate first aid.

Tributes have been flowing for the teenager on Facebook.

"I'm lost for words, Our friendship over these many years I will cherish forever, RIP Love you bro," Maximilian Baumer posted on Tuesday.

It’s understood the teenager may have slipped and fallen from a ladder at the camp.

"Taken too soon and it doesn't feel real, I'm gonna miss you bro," Ben Wiltshire posted.

"Rest in peace Liam Wolf. I remember so many funny memories from primary school as well as schoolies, you always had my back! You will be missed," Emi Nicole said on Facebook.