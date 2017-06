Want to find out more about joining the Army Reserves? There's an information evening on Tuesday.

AN INFORMATION night will be held for the Army Reserves in Maryborough on Tuesday night.

The event will start at 7pm and it will be held at the Army Reserve depot on the corner of Lennox and Sussez streets.

The event was shared on Facebook with a blurb inviting people to serve where they are needed most.

"As a Reservist in the Army, you'll be part of a team that helps rebuild the lives of entire communities, providing assistance in times of need," the post read.

Walks ins are welcome.