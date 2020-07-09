Arnott’s shares ‘secret’ behind cracker hack

While there's long been debate over which Arnott's cracker reigns supreme - there's no denying Aussies love them. Especially with cheese.

Whether you're a Jatz or a Savoy fan both have scalloped edges, a fact one bloke - who goes by the username @lucaspaul96 on TikTok - claims was purposely created to be able to slice through cheese without the use of a knife.

Lucas calls the hack mind-blowing and many agree, with his video showing off his knife-free trick receiving over 12,000 likes since it was shared at the start of the week.

As a result, Arnott's have had to weigh in on the "genius" tip, telling news.com.au the "secret" lies in the cracker's edges.

"Whilst we can't confirm the edges were originally created for slicing cheese, the sturdiness and scalloped edge of the Savoy gives it enough strength to handle this operation," the brand's spokesperson said.

"The secret to its cheese cutting success might lie in the number of ridges on each biscuit, which many don't know.

"Either way, Savoy are Arnott's number one selling biscuit in the country, along with Jatz."

Describing Lucas' hack as "innovative and clever" it seems the viral trick gets a tick of approval from the Australian brand.

Reaction to the TikTok video has also been extremely positive, with one person revealing they would be "throwing out all my knives" after learning the bickie's handy second use.

"Are you freaking kidding me?! I'm shook," one said.

"OMG … this is going to change my cheese game forever!!" another said.

"Wow. Why did I never think of this. I'm a gourmet chef. Your a star," someone else mused.

Others said the trick had "levelled up" an Australian icon, while others simply stated "you learn something new every day".

Another told Lucas: "Not all heroes wear capes."

However not everyone was impressed with the cracker trick, with some pointing out it wouldn't work if you liked your cheese sliced thicker.

"Not gonna work on doorstop slices," one said, as another declared Lucas liked his cheese "thin".

Of course, the age-old debate on whether Jatz or Savoy crackers were best raged on in the comments too.

In case you're not across the cracker debate (where have you been?), Arnott's have previously addressed the confusion, saying the pair are "reasonably similar".

"Jatz and Savoy crackers are reasonably similar but you can tell the difference immediately as 'SAVOY' is embossed on the Savoy cracker," a spokesperson told news.com.au in May.

"There are also some recipe differences between the two crackers - the most obvious ones are that Jatz contains full cream milk powder and malt while Savoy contains golden syrup instead of malt."

The reason for having two very similar crackers in the same company stems back to the early 1960s when Arnott's joined forces with Melbourne company Brockhoff biscuits and adopted many of its products - including the Savoy which was sold in Victoria and Tasmania.

It's because of this fact that NSW and Queenslanders are so passionate about Jatz crackers, claiming them best.

Another biscuit debate was also shut down by Arnott's recently, this time over the pronunciation of Nice bickies.

A debate erupted online after self-proclaimed "The List King" Bruno Bouchet, took to his social media to reveal his proffered biscuits options, ranking them from best to worse.

Many were confused as to whether it was said like a "Nice' biscuit" or more like "niece".

Arnott's later confirmed that those who have been saying the classic coconut-flavoured biscuit like, "oh look, that flower is 'nice'," is incorrect.

Instead it should be pronounced like "niece" or better yet, like how you would say the French city of "Nice" - after all that's how it got its name.

Ooh, and if you've made it this far and are wondering how many jaggard edges a Savoy or Jatz cracker has - the answer is 44. You're welcome.

