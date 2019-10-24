Arnott’s to cause frenzy over new milk

When Iced Vovo and Mint Slice biscuits were released as flavoured milk earlier this year everyone rightfully lost their minds.

And the same thing is expected to happen after Dairy Farmers and Arnott's decided to collaborate yet again to adapt two more iconic flavours in liquid form - Wagon Wheels and Caramel Crowns.

The fans have spoken, and they have listened.

It’s here, Wagon Wheels as a flavoured milk …

Dairy Farmers milk has been an Aussie household staple since 1900, so Darryn Wallace, marketing and innovation director at Lion Dairy and Drinks, said it was a no-brainer for them to team up with Arnott's to deliver what the people want.

"We saw the social media frenzy and consumer demand when we launched Dairy Farmers Iced Vovo and Mint Slice flavoured milks earlier this year, and fans of flavoured milk, Wagon Wheels and Caramel Crowns have been asking for these delicious flavours to be the next release," Mr Wallace told news.com.au

"We're already seeing the excitement on social media for these products and expect them to be very popular with our loyal consumers."

Hold on to your biscuit tins . . . there's more Arnott's chocolate milk goodness on the way!

Echoing Arnott's Wagon Wheels iconic flavour combination of sweet jam, rich chocolate and fluffy marshmallow, Dairy Farmers' Wagon Wheels flavoured milks will no doubt become a fan favourite.

As will the Caramel Crowns, especially for those who appreciate the combination of caramel and chocolate.

"It's great to see the Dairy Farmers product continue to evolve with fun flavoured milks that give our customers a new way to enjoy the quality milk that they know and trust," Mr Wallace said.

When asked if there would be any future flavoured milk collaborations, a Lion Dairy and Drinks spokesperson said, "Guess we will have to wait and see."

Fans of the true-blue biscuits should be warned - the milks are a part of a limited-edition release, so don't wait too long to try the new dairy creations.

They will be available from October 28 at selected independent retailers, 7-Elevens and petrol and convenience outlets across the country and at Coles from November 4.

So you still have time to devise a plan on how to best stock up.