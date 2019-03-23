Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month.
The woman will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month. Tracey Joynson
Crime

ARREST: Hervey Bay woman accused of $350k breach of trust

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUSTED real estate clerk stands accused of fleecing up to $350,000 from the accounts of former Hervey Bay agency Richardson and Wrench.

The Chronicle can reveal Margaret Joyce Hull, 64, has been arrested and charged with more than 90 counts of stealing.

Ms Hull worked for the late Trevor Cecil, a well-loved local auctioneer and philanthropist who died of a sudden stroke in October 2017, for more than two decades.

Mr Cecil's daughter Alaina Westaway said it became clear after her father's death that the finances of the business were not adding up.

She informed the body corporate, who then informed police.

On Friday, police confirmed an arrest had been made following a protracted investigation.

A police spokesman said it would be alleged the accused "used her position within the agency to access various accounts and misappropriate money" over a period of at least seven years.

She is set to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 11.

Mrs Westaway said there was no evidence connecting her father with any wrongdoing.

"He loved his business and went above and beyond for all of his clients," she said.

"I believe he would have been absolutely heartbroken at the thought of this occurring.

"We're genuinely feeling distressed for those impacted by this."

Mr Trevor's untimely death, just before he was about to retire, was met with an outpouring of grief across the Fraser Coast.

More than 800 people attended his funeral at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Known for his unique laugh, he spun the Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel for almost four decades, was an active member of the community, part of Granville Hockey Club, the Maryborough Players and Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

He was named Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year in 2014.

The council officially unveiled the Trevor Cecil Boardwalk at Urangan last year.
 

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CROC WATCH: Where have Fraser Coast reptiles gone?

    premium_icon CROC WATCH: Where have Fraser Coast reptiles gone?

    News There have been a dearth of reported crocodile sightings so far this year.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    ELECTION: Conservative Party candidate to speak in Bay

    premium_icon ELECTION: Conservative Party candidate to speak in Bay

    News Mr Shelton said Mr Anning went too far.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    premium_icon MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    News The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2018.

    What $190k will do for Hervey Bay's Volunteer Marine Rescue

    premium_icon What $190k will do for Hervey Bay's Volunteer Marine Rescue

    News The funding will go straight to the rescue organisation