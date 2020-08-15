Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Crime

Arrest over car bombing

by Lane Sainty
15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over a 2019 car bombing on the NSW south coast.

Two vehicles parked in a Nowra driveway sustained windscreen and bonnet damage when two homemade devices were thrown onto the cars about 9pm on July 3.

No-one was injured in the blast.

The man, arrested on Friday night, was refused bail and will appear before Nowra Local Court on Saturday.

He is charged with damaging property by fire or explosion and possessing, supplying or making explosives.

Following the 2019 incident, police officers and the bomb disposal unit attended the scene, where they seized several objects.

Strike Force Keele was established to investigate the blast, while police launched an appeal for information earlier this year.

Inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Arrest over NSW car bombing

bombing crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Premium Content Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Council News The applications will be reviewed by the Heritage Advisory Committee

        Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Premium Content Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Education See why he wanted the Fraser Coast to have a campus

        Surprise! Moment wildlife wonderwoman got great news

        Premium Content Surprise! Moment wildlife wonderwoman got great news

        Environment How animal rescue group is making big difference on Coast