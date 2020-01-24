ARREST: Two in custody after allegedly fleeing from police

A MAN and woman who allegedly fled from police have been arrested.

Police will allege that a man and woman attempted to break into a Blackall Court, Urangan home around 9pm on Thursday with police being called to the address.

The pair, who were wanted in connection to several recent alleged offences across the Wide Bay area, fled the scene with the man scaling the roof of a nearby home.

The woman fled on foot and was tracked by a police dog and handler through several properties and a nearby school before being taken into custody in Garden Drive about 9.30pm.

Police negotiated with the man with him voluntarily coming down off the roof shortly after 1am.

Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 35-year-old Richlands woman with 15 offences including four counts of stealing after previous conviction, three each of burglary and commit indictable offence and receiving tainted property, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one each of trespass, obstruct police and unlicensed driving.

A 33-year-old Tiaro man has been arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant. Investigations are continuing into several alleged offences.

Both are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.