Arrest warrant for ‘white nationalist Muslim’ in Bundy

GUILTY PLEA: James Michael Waugh leaves the ACT Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to making threats to kill to members of two Canberra Churches. Picture: Craig Dunlop

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a former journalist turned "white nationalist Muslim" who is accused of breaching bail and fleeing to Bundaberg.

James Micheal Waugh, 29, is facing jail time after telling a group of Canberra Christians he would kill them as revenge for the Christchurch tragedy.

He is due to be sentenced on May 6.

Prosecutor Kate Reardon this week said Waugh was trying to "tie the court's hands" when he left the ACT for Bundaberg without permission on March 21, The Canberra Times reported.

Defence lawyer Helen Hayunga said her client left because his flatmate had stage four cancer and he could not be near them during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said Waugh had "nowhere else to go" but to family in Bundaberg when he left.

Waugh's family paid for his plane ticket and a return flight back on March 27, which Waugh never boarded.

Ms Hayunga on Monday applied to vary Waugh's bail so he could reside in Bundaberg because COVID-19 meant he could not "readily" return to the ACT.

Magistrate Bernadette Boss said the court had refused his application to go to Queensland just last week.

"He was specifically refused the bail variation to fly to Brisbane on March 21 … it seems that he went ahead and did it anyway," Dr Boss said.

"He's simply thumbed his nose at the court and chosen to depart and not return."

Dr Boss said Waugh's family had the means to book him flights, so they would have had the resources for him to be accommodated in the ACT, "at least in the caravan park".

She revoked Waugh's bail and ordered a warrant for his arrest.

Waugh, an ex-reporter for The Queanbeyan Age, pleaded guilty in February to making threats to kill to members of two new age churches.

ACT Magistrates Court records reveal Waugh demanded the pastor of Crossroads Christian Church give him his address in January 2019.

Waugh then sent a message to the pastor saying "I want your address … I'm going to cut you down like the dog you are, pray to God about that." The message also said the man's kids were "fair game as well".

Waugh sent messages to a former housemate, who he had tried to impersonate, saying he would "cut (a woman's) organs out of her … she should be gutted like a f---ing dog".

The woman was then sent a message saying Waugh would come to her house and "f---ing kill you and kill any of your loved ones who are there, you understand?".

Waugh told police he believed the church was a cult and it would be "unlawful" but "morally right" to enact violence on the group.

In March last year, following the January barrage of threatening text messages, Waugh posted a message on the Facebook page of a second church, the Canberra House of Prayer, which said, "I'm going to kill every single one of you polytheist c---s as a reprisal for Christchurch."

"Get your gang together and come here and see what happens … I will fight your men on my property unarmed in broad daylight. Send the best you've got."

Waugh then said in a group chat "The only good Trinitarian is a dead one".

"I have issued threats … to every coward dog church in Canberra … I've bought a scimitar (blade) to cut their heads off in my front yard as a reprisal."

A total of 51 people died and 49 people were injured on March 15 last year after they were shot at while attending Friday prayer in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A Grafton man has pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist attack over the incident.

Waugh later told police he had no mental health issues.

He said he would only behead people in self-defence and that he was happy to go to prison over the threats because his victims "have no right to exist on the face of the earth".

Waugh served 146 days in jail on remand.