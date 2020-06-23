Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl McLennan has been arrested.
Daryl McLennan has been arrested.
Crime

ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

by SAM FLANAGAN
23rd Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested the inmate who escaped the Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said McLennan was arrested overnight at an address in Pimlico and was charged with escaping lawful custody.

Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am yesterday.

McLennan is serving four years and eight months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.

He is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as ARRESTED: Jail breaker back behind bars

More Stories

Show More
arrest crime daryl mclennan escape townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        premium_icon Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        Crime The estranged stepdaughter of backpacker murderer Robert Long has pleaded for authorities to never let him out of jail.

        Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        premium_icon Major overhaul takes pressure off cash-strapped dog owners

        News Residents in geniune need are set to benefit most from a major overhaul to dog...

        DEAD DUGONG: Mystery over mammal’s death

        premium_icon DEAD DUGONG: Mystery over mammal’s death

        News A dead dugong has been stranded at Burrum Heads.

        Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        premium_icon Sports club reopening “a long time coming”

        News Maryborough Sports Club set to reopen in July.