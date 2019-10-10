CAUGHT: Teens arrested over break-in spree

Two males have been charged after an alleged crime spree targeting businesses in Hervey Bay across the long weekend.

Two males have been charged after an alleged crime spree targeting businesses in Hervey Bay across the long weekend. Tom Weber

TWO teenagers have been arrested and charged after a spree of break ins targeting Hervey Bay businesses across the long weekend.

Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch found suspected stolen property and clothing connected to the multiple break ins during a search of a Urangan St address in Torquay yesterday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan confirmed two 17-year-old males were charged as a result of the search warrant.

One boy was arrested and charged with 15 offences including 11 enter premises and commit indictable offences namely break and enters, two charges of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offences, one charge of possess tainted property and one charge of trespass.

The second boy was arrested and charged with 14 offences.

Ten were enter premises and commit indictable offences namely break and enters, two charges of enter with intent to commit indictable offences, one charge of enter premises and one charge of contravene a domestic and family violence order.

Both boys will be dealt with according to the Youth Justice Act.