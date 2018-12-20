Arriba! Young entrepreneur opens new restaurant in Bay

NEW BUSINESS: Mexican Cantina and Bar owner Jemima Nash at her Torquay restaurant.

IT WAS while working at a restaurant and tequila bar in London that Jemima Nash fell in love with Mexican food.

A trip to Mexico later and the passionate voyager knew she wanted to bring the amazing taste to her hometown.

At 29, she is the proud owner of a vibrant restaurant on the Esplanade called Tres Salsas.

Since opening last week, Ms Nash said some nights have been booked out completely leaving her overwhelmed at the support from the local community.

Miss Nash is truly living her dream.

Scoring her first hospitality gig at McDonald's as a 14-year-old, this was the catalyst leading to her falling in love with the industry.

Since then, Miss Nash has gone on to work at some of Hervey Bay's top eating destination as well as the invaluable two-year stint in London.

"I've been in hospitality for the past 15 years,” Ms Nash said.

"It's my calling, I just love it.

"The best part is getting to talk to different people.”

Miss Nash said she took her time sussing out the local market after returning home from over overseas before taking the plunge.

This is because she knows that it isn't always easy making it as a small business.

"The more number of small businesses which can last locally, the better for everyone,” she said.

"I really wanted a place with fantastic food, a relaxed atmosphere and a great vibe.”

Staff have also been hired to work at the new restaurant.

Tres Salsas is located at 416 Esplanade, Hervey Bay. It is unmissable with a giant painting of Mexican icon Frida at the front.