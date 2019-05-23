Arrow injury scare rocks Titans

Jai Arrow has been a shining light for the underperforming Titans. Picture: Getty Images

MAROONS hopeful Jai Arrow was whisked away in a club van with the team doctor on board after an injury drama at Gold Coast training on Thursday morning.

Arrow had previously been seen clutching his upper leg.

It is understood he will undergo scans today to reveal the extent of the injury.

On Wednesday in The Courier Mail, former State of Origin lock Scott Sattler called for Queensland selectors to resist naming Arrow in their game one front row and keep him in his preferred No.13 jersey.

The in-form Arrow started at prop in game three last year and could reprise the role after running for more than 100m and making 20 tackles.

But former Maroons and Penrith premiership hero Sattler said Arrow's versatility would be wasted at prop.

You've got to have Arrow at lock with (Josh) McGuire and (Josh) Papalii in front of him," Sattler said.

"You'd be doing a disservice to Arrow in the front row because he's one of those old-school locks who can drift around the park and run with width.

"The variation in his game is pretty rare these days and I don't think you want to waste him on tackle one or two when he can be a wider option and use his offloading game."

The Gold Coast lock has been a lone light for the Titans in 2019, averaging 157m and 33 tackles per game and, if fit, looks set to feature in Kevin Walters' starting side.

Sattler believes Walters can build a winning game plan around a mobile back-row combination of Arrow, McGuire and Papalii, with Dylan Napa providing additional grunt off the bench.

"It's probably a smaller forward pack than Queensland has had in the past but I think Kevvy will enjoy playing around with it," Sattler said.

Melbourne's Felise Kaufusi and Cowboys duo Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper are other second row options with Origin experience.