Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arsenal sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan
Arsenal sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan
Soccer

Gunners get their man

by Reuters
31st Jan 2019 11:32 AM

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is joining Arsenal on loan to the end of the Premier League season with an option to buy, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery worked with the 25-year-old Spaniard, who has made few appearances for Barcelona this season, during a previous loan spell at Sevilla.

The Barcelona midfielder will join the Gunners on loan till the end of the season.
The Barcelona midfielder will join the Gunners on loan till the end of the season.

Barcelona said they had also extended Suarez's contract by one year and until June 30, 2021.

Arsenal are fifth in the EPL, ahead of Manchester United in a tight battle for a Champions League slot.

"If we can sign one player to come and help us that is good for us," Emery said after a 2-1 win victory over Cardiff on Tuesday.

"We need wingers."

Suarez has some prior experience of English football as he spent two seasons at Manchester City as a teenager, although his competitive appearances were fleeting.

More Stories

Show More
arsenal barcelona denis suarez english premier league unai emery
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    premium_icon State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    Business THE State Government is unlocking more land across Queensland for mining exploration as part of a search for new deposits of coal, lead and copper.

    • 31st Jan 2019 3:38 PM
    PHOTO GALLERY: Students return for first day at school

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Students return for first day at school

    News See more than 80 photos inside gallery

    • 31st Jan 2019 2:39 PM
    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    News Have you lost a pencil case in Maryborough?

    Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    premium_icon Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    Politics New boss to represent regional unis this election