Arson accused declared fit for trial

Peta Harvey is accused of setting this Alice St house on fire. Photo: Cody Fox

Peta Harvey is accused of setting this Alice St house on fire. Photo: Cody Fox

AN ACCUSED arsonist has been declared mentally fit to stand trial.

Peta Harvey's charges were briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court this morning.

Ms Harvey is accused of setting an Alice St home ablaze by starting a kitchen fire on December 17 last year.

She is also facing a break and enter charge.

Both the arson and break and enter charges are listed as domestic violence offences.

The 19-year-old did not appear in person today but her lawyer said a psychiatric report had been completed, declaring her fit for trial.

Her case was adjourned to September 28 for committal mention.

Ms Harvey was remanded in custody.