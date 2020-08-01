Arson accused named in Hervey Bay court

Police outside the unit in Hunter St, Pialba.

A 38-YEAR-OLD man, accused of arson after a fire at a Pialba unit on Friday night, has had his charges mentioned in court.

Damian Barry Lewis did not appear when his charges were briefly mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

In addition to the arson charge, Mr Lewis was also charged with serious assault of a person over 60 and deprivation of liberty.

He was represented by lawyer Michael Riedel.

Mr Riedel said a bail application would be made on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned until then.

Fire crews responded to the Hunter St fire about 9.10pm.

The unit was gutted by the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

Acting inspector for North Coast Adrian Massingham said crews had been alerted to the blaze after receiving a number of Triple-0 calls.

Mr Massingham said crews worked hard to contain the blaze to the single dwelling.

The construction of fire walls at either end of the unit had also assisted in containing the fire, he said.