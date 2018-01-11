Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Arson charges laid following house fire in Bay

Inge Hansen
by

A WOMAN has been charged with arson after a late night house fire in Urraween.

Two fire crews attended the two-storey home on Johnston Blvd about 10.15pm last night.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there were signs of fire on the second storey upon arrival.

It is understood the fire was extinguished about 10.25pm but crews remained on scene until 12.05am.

The 35-year-woman who allegedly lives at the property will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast urraween

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What this teen thinks before he rides through fire

What this teen thinks before he rides through fire

Ryen Andrews-Young sits on his motorbike about 50m from a small wooden wall.

Fraser tour guide drink-drives while driving backpackers

DRINK DRIVER: Timothy Mark Heffernan, 36, of Rainbow Beach, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

A number of backpackers were in the vehicle.

Boat ramp upgrades to improve safety, tourism

Two Urangan boat ramps are part of the multi million dollar upgrade.

The boat ramps will cost more than $2million.

JOB HUNT: 'I've been looking for eight years'

Lynette Bock moved to Hervey Bay for the sea change. 20 months later, the search for employment continues.

Readers shared their thoughts on the shocking statistic.

Local Partners