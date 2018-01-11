Arson charges laid following house fire in Bay

A WOMAN has been charged with arson after a late night house fire in Urraween.

Two fire crews attended the two-storey home on Johnston Blvd about 10.15pm last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there were signs of fire on the second storey upon arrival.

It is understood the fire was extinguished about 10.25pm but crews remained on scene until 12.05am.

The 35-year-woman who allegedly lives at the property will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.