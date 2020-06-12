Menu
The machinery shed at Maryborough Softball Association was gutted by fire on Friday morning.
The machinery shed at Maryborough Softball Association was gutted by fire on Friday morning.
Arson probe underway after M'boro sport shed fire

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 1:40 PM
MARYBOROUGH Softball Association has fallen victim to an apparent arson attack.

Police and fire crews were called out to a shed on Searle Rd about 6.15am on Friday after receiving reports of a structure fire.

Six fire crews attended the scene, extinguishing the fire by about 7am.

Sheree Burton from the association posted on its Facebook page on Friday morning in the aftermath of the blaze.

"We have had a break-in at our machinery shed," she wrote.

"The offenders have emptied a jerry can of fuel on the shed floor and equipment and lit it up.

"Nothing is left, everything is burnt.

"Once again we ask our softball community to please keep an ear out for any information they might here in regards to this."

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service confirmed a crime scene had been established at the site and investigations were ongoing.

"Our softball executive and board have been out this morning and are in absolute shock over this devastating destruction," Ms Burton wrote.

"In coming weeks we will need a hand with mowing and whipper-snipping of the diamonds."

