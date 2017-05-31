Arsonist gets six years for inside job

JAMIE Brown has been sentenced to six years for orchestrating an arson attack on his auto business.

Hervey Bay District Court heard Brown, 31, was in more than $100,000 debt when he "hatched a plan to burn the business to achieve a quick fix" in June, 2014.

In the weeks before the fire, he contacted his insurance company to increase his business insurance cover and bought four 20 litre drums of brake fluid.

The day of the fire, he removed the grill from the back window and left it unopen.

He then instructed his brother-in-law Tony Baker and cousin Noel Welch to set the business on fire while he was safe at home and had his then partner to provide an alibi.

Until Monday, Brown insisted on pleading not-guilty but the court heard pre-trial evidence from his sister and former fiancé were the "nail in his coffin".

Brown must serve at least two and a half years of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

More to come.