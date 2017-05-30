BREAKING: A1 arsonist pleads guilty to inside job

JAMIE Brown has finally admitted to orchestrating an arson attack on his former business A1 Auto in a failed attempt to access an insurance payout.

Brown pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday morning to one count of wilfully setting fire to a building and attempted fraud.

The fire gutted the Boat Harbour Drive business in June, 2014 and caused more than $1million damage to the neighbouring business SportFirst.

A trial was expected to start on Tuesday but Brown changed his plea at the last minute.

Brown was remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.