Arsonist trapped frail woman, set fire to Bay unit

A man, who tried to hold a frail woman hostage before torching the unit where they were living, has been sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court.

Damian Barry Lewis, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to four charges - arson, serious assault, deprivation of liberty and threatening violence.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the victim was a 60-year-old, infirm woman and the two had been living together in housing commission units on Hunter Street, Pialba.

Mr Wallis said on July 31, 2020, Lewis left the apartment but returned later that evening and claimed the woman was treating him poorly, shoving her and grabbing her right arm.

"She reached for mobile phone to call police, Lewis then took the mobile phone from her … she went to leave the unit and defendant stood in doorway preventing her from leaving," Mr Wallis said.

The court heard Lewis then threatened to smash the woman's head in with a concrete lawn ornament but she was able to flee on her mobility scooter to the nearby Hervey Bay RSL where she contacted police.

Staff at the RSL sent courtesy buses to the unit block and ferried residents to the club where they were looked after as emergency services brought the fire under control.

"At the time the police were dealing with the complainant, there was a notification over police radio there was a fire at the unit," Mr Wallis said.

Lewis was heavily intoxicated at the time of the fire with 0.293 BAC and denied lighting the blaze but later pleaded guilty to the arson offence in court.

The investigation revealed the fire had been deliberately lit in two locations in the unit and caused $150,000 worth of damage.

The victim lost her possessions in the blaze.

Defence Lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Lewis had been paying board to the woman and an argument had broken out between the two.

Mr Hardcastle said Lewis was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, had literacy issues and worked as an unskilled labourer on farms prior to this offending.

Judge Glen Cash said the arson charge was the most serious and there was real risk to adjoining properties and of people getting hurt.

He said to Lewis he needed to make real efforts to turn his behaviour around.

Lewis was sentenced to four years in jail, with 238 days in pre-sentence custody declared as time served.

He will be eligible for parole on November 30.