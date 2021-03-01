Art grants: Which Coast creatives scored funds

Round One of the 2020/2021 Regional Arts Development Fund has contributed $1158 towards a Don Milner Acrylic Workshop hosted by the Tiaro Creative.

A variety of groups and organisations have been awarded funding under grants in Round One of the 2020/2021 Regional Arts Development Fund.

“The RADF grants ensure that the Fraser Coast has a vibrant arts community,” Cr Phil Truscott said.

The grant recipients include:

$5000 towards the Urangan Community Wellness Centre Artist in Residence;

$1158 towards a Don Milner Acrylic Workshop hosted by the Tiaro Creative Arts Group;

$1554 towards a life drawing program FOR Valerie McIntosh;

$5000 for Nicole Jakins to develop an environmental exhibition and;

$5000 to Associate Prof Susan Davis for the Wildflowering by Design project (using local wildflowers to create art).

RADF invests in quality arts and cultural experiences which promote the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers to support diversity and inclusivity; grow strong regions; and provide training, education and employment opportunities for Queensland artists and local communities.