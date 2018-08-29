Menu
Hiroshi Abe in a scene from the movie After The Storm.
Art house film on at the Brolga

Boni Holmes
by
29th Aug 2018 3:12 PM

THE Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club will hold its September screening of After the Storm is on Wednesday, September 12.

Dwelling on his past glory as a prize-winning author, Ryota wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support.

After the death of his father, his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on with their

lives.

Renewing contact with his initially distrusting family, Ryota struggles to take back control of his existence and to find a lasting place in the life of his young son - until a stormy summer night offers them a chance to truly bond again.

After the Storm crosses cultural lines to offer timeless observations about parental responsibilities, personal bonds, and the capacity for forgive-

ness.

The Japanese art-house film will screen at 6.30pm in the Federation Room, Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Cost is Arts Council members $10 and non members $12.

As usual refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the

screening.

