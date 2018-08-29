Art house film on at the Brolga

Hiroshi Abe in a scene from the movie After The Storm.

THE Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club will hold its September screening of After the Storm is on Wednesday, September 12.

Dwelling on his past glory as a prize-winning author, Ryota wastes the money he makes as a private detective on gambling and can barely pay child support.

After the death of his father, his aging mother and beautiful ex-wife seem to be moving on with their

lives.

Renewing contact with his initially distrusting family, Ryota struggles to take back control of his existence and to find a lasting place in the life of his young son - until a stormy summer night offers them a chance to truly bond again.

After the Storm crosses cultural lines to offer timeless observations about parental responsibilities, personal bonds, and the capacity for forgive-

ness.

The Japanese art-house film will screen at 6.30pm in the Federation Room, Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Cost is Arts Council members $10 and non members $12.

As usual refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the

screening.