Art program aims to curb the rise of family violence

DRAWING A LINE: Sergeant Hayley Skyring from Maryborough Police with the artworks created by Maryborough State High School students. The artworks aim to educate people about domestic violence.

DRAWING A LINE: Sergeant Hayley Skyring from Maryborough Police with the artworks created by Maryborough State High School students. The artworks aim to educate people about domestic violence. Blake Antrobus

EVERY picture is worth a thousand words, but these paintings by Maryborough students are highlighting just two: stop violence.

Love Bites, a domestic and family violence prevention program aimed at educating students on healthy relationships, is being held over the next few days across the Fraser Coast.

The program, run by facilitators from the region's Domestic and Family Violence Alliance, encourages students to reflect on what they feel about the topic through painting.

Sergeant Hayley Skyring from Maryborough Police said it was important teenagers and young kids were targeted through the program.

"That's when they start learning their values and knowing what a healthy relationship is,” Sgt Skyring said.

"We talk to them about consent in relation to sexual relationships to make sure they understand what consent is and what the laws are in relation to those things.”

Students worked with Fraser Coast artist Akos Juhasz in developing paintings that expressed their thoughts on domestic violence.

"It's letting them know what is and isn't acceptable, and what supports organisations are ,” Sgt Skyring said. The artworks will be displayed at the Gatakers Art Space in October this year.