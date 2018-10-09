Art workshop to raise awareness of mental health

ALMOST half of Fraser Coast residents will be impacted by mental illness at at least one point their life.

But the number of those who seek help is much less.

Wednesday is World Mental Health Day, which aims to put a spotlight on illnesses you can't see and the major effect it has on people's lives.

In line with the day, a workshop and an art installation will be held at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough from 11am-3pm.

Mental health support staff from Richmond Fellowship Queensland will be available to provide information mental health and well-being resources and services available in the region.

RFQ local area manager Tim Byrne said battling mental illness is easier with support.

"We wanted to bring the community together with a fun workshop, to get mental health issues out in the open and have a frank and positive discussion," he said.

A local group actively working on connecting those who need help with professional services is Fraser Coast Mates.

Earlier this year, the group released the Little Black Book, a free book listing mental health services in the area.

President Darren Bosley said the group will be releasing a website this month which will also have a list of all available services locally.

"One of the most scary statistics is that in 75 per cent of suicides, the person never sought help from a service," he said.

"We've come to the realisation that there are services available, but it's trying to get people to understand that they require help."

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.