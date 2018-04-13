Arthur, Berkley contest huge field for Sedan National Title

STEPPING UP: Josh Arthur will be one of the local racers contesting the National Production Sedan Title this weekend at the Maryborough Speedway.

IT'S SET to be a huge weekend for local racers Josh Arthur and Joel Berkley.

Arthur, who is eyeing a National Title at this weekend's Production Sedan event, is set to race alongside some of the toughest racers from across the country.

With more than 70 racers eyeing the title, he said there were a handful of people to watch out for.

"There would be about 10 former Australian champions to watch out for, including the current one Trevor Mills,” Arthur said.

He said he was hopeful of his chances in his trusty V7 Commodore, having raced the Maryborough track a number of times.

Berkley is also set to have a huge weekend, being the first time the Maryborough racer will compete in a seniors event straight out of juniors.

He's now been put alongside racers from across Queensland, NSW and Victoria to take a spot on the podium.

Before that, the drivers have a chance to get a feel for the track at today's scrutineering and practice.

"We get about three or four runs in those two hours, so they're the key to getting a feeling for the track and how fast we should go,” Berkley said.

"If you drop a heat, you'll find yourself stuck in the middle, so it's all about making that 40-lap feature.”

Berkley said he'll be competing in his trusty BA Falcon.

"I'd be happy with any win, anything could happen,” he said.

"It's just great for the local community to get behind the event and support the Speedway.”

Speedway president Wayne Moller said local drivers Josh Arthur and Brendon Bayfield would be ones to watch out for on the track.

"There are no slouches here, so they'll definitely be up to compete with the best drivers in Australia,” Moller said.

"They'll also have the home track advantage.”

The race meeting marks the end of more than eight months of planning since the Speedway was chosen as the desired track.

He said a lot of planning had been done to get national associations down to Maryborough.

"It goes to show how good our track is and how these associations have confidence in our facility,” Moller said.