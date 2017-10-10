Artisans' event helps community in need

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Robert Olds and adult apprentice Cameron Stuart (seated), of Olds Engineering, have been commissioned to supply and make the outdoor furniture, creating local employment, to be donated to the Yoorana Women's Shelter from the profits of the annual CraftFest, hosted by the Maryborough Artisans. Pictured with Cameron and Robert are (from left) Maryborough Artisans' Lesley Mason, Yoorana Women's Shelter's Leonie Nord and Maryborough Artisans' Carilyn Harte.

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Robert Olds and adult apprentice Cameron Stuart (seated), of Olds Engineering, have been commissioned to supply and make the outdoor furniture, creating local employment, to be donated to the Yoorana Women's Shelter from the profits of the annual CraftFest, hosted by the Maryborough Artisans. Pictured with Cameron and Robert are (from left) Maryborough Artisans' Lesley Mason, Yoorana Women's Shelter's Leonie Nord and Maryborough Artisans' Carilyn Harte. contributed

EACH year profits from the annual CraftFest are donated to local charities and this year's major beneficiary will be Yoorana.

Craftfest, hosted by the Maryborough Artisans, will be held at Maryborough City Hall from November 2-4.

The festival is an artisans' heaven, with a bevy of stallholders each offering their unique and quality handicrafts and a great selection of ideas.

Maryborough Artisans' Desleigh Baynes said the planning of the annual CraftFest began each year in February.

"This is when Maryborough Artisans committee selects a local group or charity as beneficiary of the event and choose to supply much- needed equipment that will benefit the clients of that group or the community at large,” Desleigh said.

"This year the committee has selected Yoorana Women's Shelter as their 2017 beneficiary.”

Yoorana services Maryborough, Hervey Bay and surrounding areas and provides supported accommodated to women and their children escaping domestic and family violence.

The shelter, named from an Aboriginal word meaning "safe place”, has been operating on the Fraser Coast for the past 30 years.

Women and children can come from throughout Queensland, at all hours of the day, to the safety of the shelter.

Yoorana provides a safe haven for families in this situation. They also offer counselling, court support and a program to support children aged four to 16 years.

"When families arrive at Yoorana they have very few possessions as they flee from violent situations,” Desleigh said.

"The centre relies on local charities and community service groups for donations of toiletries, non-perishable food and clothes that are all given to clients.

"Members' committee recently met with Leonie Nord, from the refuge, to discuss the possibility of providing the shelter with new outdoor furniture, which is needed for the women and children using the facility. Profit from door takings and raffles will be used to purchase the much-needed equipment.”

Entry is $3, with children under 12 years free with a paying adult.

A Christmas stocking challenge will be held, with details and entry forms available from the RSL, Wide Bay Gallery in Maryborough, Morgans Sewing and Embroidery Centre in Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay, or by emailing craftfest@live.com.au.

Forms can also be downloaded from www. facebook.com/Maryborough HeritageCraftFest.

Post-event the stockings will become the property of Maryborough Artisans, which will donate them to be used in care packages for Australian troops overseas.

Entries must be received by November 1 and can be delivered to Maryborough RSL, marked Att: Shona, The Hair Palace, 4/70 Walker St, Maryborough, or email craftfest@live to arrange pick-up.

CraftFest 2017 will run from November 2-4 at Maryborough City Hall from 9am-3pm daily