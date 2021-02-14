Artist on board to transform dunnies into divine

Fraser Coast artist Akos Juhasz has been retained to transform the dingy town hall green toilets into one of the art wonders of Maryborough.

Hungarian-born Juhasz, classically trained in the techniques of the European Masters, is known in the region for his large-scale works, including the Howard State School mural and the Hecker airman artwork beside St Paul’s church hall.

He said the Divine Dunnies project driven by a community committee was an exciting challenge.

“The Victoriana theme is really interesting, with a feminine angle in the women’s area and trains or steam punk images in the men’s toilets.

“I have studied history with my art and this gives me a lot of scope to explore creating scenes on multiple surfaces.”

Divine Dunnies committee chairman Nancy Bates said the project had grown a little bigger than originally intended.

“These things tend to morph a bit and this one has turned into a lot more than a couple of pedestals and some artistic paint work.

“We have heritage and council considerations. We had been concerned about the random appearance of the windows but it turns out they have been altered a few times and now don’t match the other City Hall windows.

“On top of that the timber frames are crumbling so maintenance involving replacing and matching the windows will be part of the project.”

Mrs Bates said she could not speak highly enough of the support the Divine Dunnies have had from the Fraser Coast councillors and officers.

“With the community support, the council co-operation, a terrific committee and an artist of the calibre of Akos we are on track to create something really special.”

Community fundraising for the project is continuing but Mrs Bates said the project was well on track to reach its goals.



