Artist paints mural of Granville's famous brewer

Artist Nigel Zschech painted his third mural of Granville's famous brewer Louis Emmanuel Steindl above the home brew shop in Kent St, Maryborough to add to the growing number of artworks for the Maryborough Mural Project. Boni Holmes

ANOTHER piece of Maryborough's great history has been painted on a Kent St shop as part of the Maryborough Mural Project.

The latest mural is famous Granville brewer, Louis Emmanuel Steindl, who was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1851. His parents escaped the persecution of a bloody Russian domination.

He arrived in Australia in 1871 and opened the Bavarian Brewery, in Granville in 1878.

Louis apparently trained under his father in Austria and produced his best beer in Granville because of the artesian water pumped from a well there.

In 1879 he advertised he could also make champagne porter, Bavarian ale, table beer and honey mead.

He employed Indigenous workers in his brewery.

In 1881 he entered into a partnership with J.T Murray and expanded his business - then producing 120 hogsheads of beer per week. (A hogshead of ale is 250 L of old beer/ale gallons.).

He died in 1913 with a very considerable fortune.

"Artist Nigel Zschech, who painted the Rotary Mural in Adelaide St last year, and the newly completed Comet Man Mural, is painting this mural above the home brew shop in Kent St,” co-founder of the Maryborough Mural Project Deb Hannam said.

"It's such an apt location for the Mural.”

Co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said Maryborough had some fantastic characters in the region's history. "Our charity is committed to delivering fun art which replicates those characters,” she said.

"Nigel is painting this mural for free as he has already secured two commissions from us.

"We love it when artists show their support for us by painting murals for free.

"We are indebted to these artists and exceedingly grateful as we have no funds. "All our funds are spent on artist commissions. We hope more local artists come forward.”

The charity is committed to revitalising the Maryborough CBD through art. It has already completed 15 Murals in Maryborough's CBD. "Our charity has received overwhelming in kind support from Earles Paints who have provided paint and equipment gratis,” Elizabeth said.

"We are exceedingly grateful for their significant contribution to this project.

"We hope the community will return their generosity by good patronage to this shop.”

For more information and donations visit Facebook or maryboroughmuralproject.wordpress.com.

Cash donations are primarily used to pay artist commissions - the community can make cash donations to the charity through the Bank of Qld Maryborough. BSB 124080 ACC 124080, Account name is The Maryborough Mural Project.