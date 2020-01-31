Artist raises $900 for wildlife bushfire relief

Maryborough artist April Spadina with a charcoal drawing of a koala that is up for auction to raise finds for bushfire affected animals. Photo: Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH artist April Spadina has raised $900 to help wildlife affected by the southern bushfires after she auctioned off a piece of artwork.

The charcoal sketch of a koala was a fitting piece to auction off and inspired a bidding war that raised the bumper amount.

Koalas have been one of the creatures most impacted by the horrifying blazes that have broken out in New South Wales and Victoria.

“Like so many others who have made an incredible contribution to fundraising by auctioning and raffling their artwork and services, I am auctioning a piece of my work to help too,” Ms Spadina said.

The winning bidder has been asked to make their donation to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, Red Cross or Zoos Victoria.