Artist saddened after vandals damage artwork

April Spadina's art work, located in the corridor between Bazaar and Adelaide streets, was vandalised.

A MARYBOROUGH artist has been left saddened after vandals attacked one of her art installations, located in Kings Lane between Bazaar and Adelaide streets.

April Spadina painted several colourful creatures, including a cow and two pigs, on the wall of the lane last year and two vintage bikes were installed alongside the paintings.

The installation was a homage to the past workers at Walkers Ltd, who were sighted daily riding their bike to and from work many years ago.

Sadly soon after the bikes were installed at the artwork they were damaged and they have now been removed after receiving extensive damage last week.

"The council had no choice but to take the bikes away as they were twisted and broken, dangerous with sharp edges jutting out."

Ms Spadina said the vintage bikes would be replaced with metal bike cutouts, power coated and fixed to the wall.

"I don't understand the mentality of vandals," she said.